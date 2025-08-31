ICW Investment Advisors LLC Buys 144 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 396.0% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 116.9% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $206.09 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $279.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.65 and a 200-day moving average of $199.49. The company has a market cap of $147.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.61.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

