Energy Income Partners LLC Purchases 30,175 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,194,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,175 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power accounts for 2.5% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Energy Income Partners LLC owned 0.22% of American Electric Power worth $130,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $568,042,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 30.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,631,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,941 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 24.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,102,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323,569 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,416,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13,499.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,150,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,404 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho set a $116.00 price objective on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank increased their target price on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of AEP stock opened at $111.02 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $115.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.85 and a 200-day moving average of $105.92.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $819,820.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,276.76. This trade represents a 43.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 24,173 shares of company stock worth $2,467,015 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.