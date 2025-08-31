Boiron (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) Shares Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

Boiron SA (OTCMKTS:BOIRF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.50. 800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.
Boiron Trading Up 0.8%
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.96.
About Boiron
Boiron SA manufactures and sells homeopathic medicines in France, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers non-proprietary homeopathic medicines and homeopathic specialties; and other healthcare products include medical devices, invitro diagnostics, dietary supplements, cosmetics, and phytotherapy.
