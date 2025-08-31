Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.1% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,197,753,000 after buying an additional 10,004,975 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,124,787,000 after buying an additional 9,391,614 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,213,848,000 after buying an additional 2,639,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $240,653,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $114.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.16 and its 200-day moving average is $109.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $487.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, July 11th. Melius started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. Melius Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.