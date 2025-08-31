iShares ESG Aware 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

iShares ESG Aware 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.98 and last traded at $27.02. 5 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.95.
iShares ESG Aware 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.2%
The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.06.
iShares ESG Aware 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (EAOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that tactically allocates 30\u002F70 global equites and US investment grade bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOK was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
