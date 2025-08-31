Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Stock Price Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Get Free Report) fell 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.57. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 3,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Orca Energy Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21.

Orca Energy Group Company Profile

Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and supply of petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principal asset is the Songo Songo block comprising an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

