Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.46 and last traded at $24.46. 38 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 84 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

Fuji Media Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.28.

About Fuji Media

(Get Free Report)

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. It operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. The Media & Content segment provides terrestrial television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.