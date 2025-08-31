Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.40 and last traded at $29.40. Approximately 2,417 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 7,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Trisura Group has an average rating of “Buy”.
Trisura Group Stock Performance
About Trisura Group
Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.
