Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Trading Down 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.30 and last traded at $30.30. 5,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 507% from the average session volume of 920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.46.

Ørsted A/S Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.98.

About Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

