The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. $MET

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,845 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of MetLife worth $57,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $336,965,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,946,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MetLife by 7.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,488,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,126,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,907 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 8,789.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,508,000 after acquiring an additional 806,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $81.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.85. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $89.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 38.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.60.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

