O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY is Marshfield Associates’ 3rd Largest Position

Marshfield Associates lessened its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,401 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 8.9% of Marshfield Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Marshfield Associates owned 0.50% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $412,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 175,115.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,822,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,610,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,202 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $897,549,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,924,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,757,148,000 after buying an additional 330,964 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 303,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,765,000 after acquiring an additional 201,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 33.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 583,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $836,357,000 after acquiring an additional 147,904 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY opened at $103.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.11 and a 12-month high of $104.86. The firm has a market cap of $87.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $500,303.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,876 shares in the company, valued at $284,925.32. This represents a 63.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,309.85. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

