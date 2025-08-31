Point72 Europe London LLP Makes New Investment in Enbridge Inc $ENB

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 301,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,360,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 438,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after acquiring an additional 25,071 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 31.3% in the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 36,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,150,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,299,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,532,000 after purchasing an additional 35,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENB. Wall Street Zen downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.97. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $48.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.6839 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.98%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

