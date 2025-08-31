Royal Bank of Canada Sells 2,678,176 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,049,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,678,176 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,344,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 24,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,415,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,176,000 after buying an additional 294,848 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IJH stock opened at $65.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.55. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

