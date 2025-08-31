Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,967,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 299,510 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.70% of Intuit worth $1,207,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in Intuit by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 301,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,493,000 after acquiring an additional 72,683 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $797.62.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $667.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $747.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $677.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $186.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.28. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total transaction of $887,663.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,704.10. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $27,929.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 831 shares in the company, valued at $552,606.69. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,817 shares of company stock valued at $82,475,471 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

