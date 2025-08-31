Point72 Europe London LLP Sells 58,924 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Point72 Europe London LLP lessened its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 58,924 shares during the quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $15,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of KKR opened at $139.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.38 billion, a PE ratio of 64.93, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.87. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 1,150,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $137,826,186.20. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 73,006,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,746,121,435.60. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $142,573,261.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 82,171,884 shares in the company, valued at $9,844,191,703.20. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,281,394 shares of company stock worth $413,158,033 over the last ninety days. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

