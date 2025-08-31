Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.10 Billion Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,018,325 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,102,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Wit LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% during the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,510 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,616.7% in the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,402,000 after acquiring an additional 879,152 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 165,430.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 680,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,863,000 after acquiring an additional 679,918 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,465,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,034,000 after purchasing an additional 545,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 748,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,014,000 after purchasing an additional 373,195 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $252.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.39. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

