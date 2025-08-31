Point72 Europe London LLP Raises Position in TransUnion $TRU

Point72 Europe London LLP raised its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,130 shares during the quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $10,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,674,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,264,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,804,000 after buying an additional 198,245 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in TransUnion by 61.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,877,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,761,000 after buying an additional 4,128,104 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,411,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,156,000 after buying an additional 28,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,146,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,144,000 after buying an additional 418,693 shares during the period.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU stock opened at $88.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $66.38 and a 12-month high of $113.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.65.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.99%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. TransUnion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.030-4.140 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.040 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 972 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $90,289.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,108 shares in the company, valued at $660,262.12. The trade was a 12.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.21, for a total transaction of $91,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 73,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,694,175.53. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,217 shares of company stock worth $375,408. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRU has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TransUnion from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.46.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

