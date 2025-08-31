DRW Securities LLC Buys 7,838 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 80.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,965,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,673,217,000 after acquiring an additional 248,252 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,502,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,157 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,807,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,967,000 after purchasing an additional 24,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,056,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,063,000 after purchasing an additional 186,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,573,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,084,000 after purchasing an additional 179,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of PNC opened at $207.71 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a twelve month low of $145.12 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The company has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

