Point72 Italy S.r.l. Takes $2.94 Million Position in Maplebear Inc. $CART

Point72 Italy S.r.l. bought a new stake in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 73,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,000. Maplebear comprises 2.9% of Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CART. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Maplebear by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Maplebear by 277.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Maplebear by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Maplebear by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Maplebear by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 786,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,568,000 after buying an additional 78,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Stock Performance

NASDAQ CART opened at $43.37 on Friday. Maplebear Inc. has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $53.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CART has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Maplebear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maplebear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Danker sold 10,037 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $490,006.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 470,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,954,675.80. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Grosvenor L.P. Gcm sold 4,864,272 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $232,268,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,975,327 shares of company stock worth $237,736,848. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Featured Stories

