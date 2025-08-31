Point72 Europe London LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Point72 Europe London LLP cut its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 63.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 45,300 shares during the quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Accenture by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in Accenture by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sentinus LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viawealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.6% in the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN opened at $260.12 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $236.67 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The stock has a market cap of $162.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.08.

View Our Latest Report on ACN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,582.22. This represents a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.