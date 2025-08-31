Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2428 per share on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a 0.4% increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of BND traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,736,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,786,358. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.97. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Prospera Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Capital Management LLC now owns 206,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,170,000 after acquiring an additional 21,893 shares during the last quarter. Midwestern Financial LLC IA bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

