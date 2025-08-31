Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,688 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $51,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 505 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total transaction of $491,276.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,625,558.70. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,163 shares of company stock worth $151,917,174 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,208.25 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $660.80 and a 52-week high of $1,341.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,231.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1,118.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,297.66.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

