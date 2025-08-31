Hong Kong & China Gas Co. (HOKCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on September 22nd

Hong Kong & China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0123 per share on Monday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 411.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd.

Hong Kong & China Gas Stock Performance

Shares of HOKCY opened at $0.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. Hong Kong & China Gas has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hong Kong & China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities.

