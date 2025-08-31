Hong Kong & China Gas Co. (HOKCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on September 22nd

Hong Kong & China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0123 per share on Monday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 411.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd.
Hong Kong & China Gas Stock Performance
Shares of HOKCY opened at $0.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. Hong Kong & China Gas has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Hong Kong & China Gas Company Profile
