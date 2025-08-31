Promising Penny Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 30th

Nukkleus, Gamehaus, Richtech Robotics, Next Technology, and Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small companies that trade at low prices—typically under $5 per share—and often operate on over-the-counter markets rather than major exchanges. Because they have limited trading volume and financial disclosure, penny stocks tend to be highly volatile and carry greater investment risk, though they may also offer substantial returns if the underlying company grows. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Nukkleus (NUKK)

Nukkleus Inc., a financial technology company, provides blockchain-enabled technology solutions worldwide. It focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry. The company provides transactions platform for dealing and risk management services. It also offers cross-border payment and transactions solutions and blockchain-enabled financial services solutions to institutional investors.

Gamehaus (GMHS)

Gamehaus Holdings Inc. is a mobile game developer and publisher. Gamehaus Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Richtech Robotics (RR)

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

Next Technology (NXTT)

Next Technology Holding Inc. provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NVDD)

