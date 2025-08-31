MAI Capital Management Sells 1,932 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $32,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,806,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811,598 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,126 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806,736 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 7,363,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,777,000 after purchasing an additional 434,415 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,999,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,840,000 after purchasing an additional 700,378 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $91.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $93.38. The firm has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.86 and its 200 day moving average is $86.09.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

