MAI Capital Management Buys 9,218 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $24,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 97,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after acquiring an additional 54,360 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its position in American Tower by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 231,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,487,000 after acquiring an additional 27,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Georgetown University lifted its position in American Tower by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Georgetown University now owns 45,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 25,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 price target on shares of American Tower and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. HSBC lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.73.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $203.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.77 and a 200-day moving average of $213.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $172.51 and a 12-month high of $243.56. The firm has a market cap of $95.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

