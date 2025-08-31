Saudi Central Bank Makes New $60,000 Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Booking by 300.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 8 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Booking from $5,820.00 to $5,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6,000.00 price target (up previously from $5,700.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6,700.00 price target (up previously from $6,100.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,781.04.

Booking Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,599.05 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,700.97 and a 12 month high of $5,839.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,612.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,181.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $41.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total transaction of $5,548,089.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,841,031.80. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,052 shares of company stock worth $22,511,858 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

