Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $318.20 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $320.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.24. The firm has a market cap of $521.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

