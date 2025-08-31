MAI Capital Management Sells 7,112 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

MAI Capital Management lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,112 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $22,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 376.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $61.44 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.86%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

