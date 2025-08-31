Cura Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,412 Medtronic PLC $MDT

Cura Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 145,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 84.2% during the first quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 27,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 24.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,141,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $102,581,000 after purchasing an additional 221,568 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $92.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.31 and its 200 day moving average is $88.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.14.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

