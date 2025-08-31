Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $5,365,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 25,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 47.3% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $30.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average is $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $140.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.49%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.