Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH Purchases Shares of 6,146 Southern Company (The) $SO

Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Southern by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:SO opened at $92.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.38 and its 200 day moving average is $90.83. Southern Company has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $96.44.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.92.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,250,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,897,795. The trade was a 12.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

