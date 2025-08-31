ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Up 29.9% – Here’s Why

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 29.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.35 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.34 ($0.03). 15,969,825 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 6,028,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

ImmuPharma Trading Up 29.9%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.66. The firm has a market cap of £9.72 million, a P/E ratio of -389.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Get ImmuPharma alerts:

ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) EPS for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a negative return on equity of 131.41% and a net margin of 3,519.56%. On average, analysts forecast that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 EPS for the current year.

About ImmuPharma

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.