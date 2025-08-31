Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH Takes Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000. Public Service Enterprise Group makes up approximately 0.5% of Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $82.36 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $95.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.27.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $115,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,147,423.36. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

