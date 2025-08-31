Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Trading Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.55 and last traded at $41.75. 39,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 46,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.91.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Capital Power to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average is $38.53.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

