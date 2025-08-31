Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Trading 0.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.04 and last traded at $49.04. 65 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarkson presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
View Our Latest Analysis on CKNHF
Clarkson Price Performance
About Clarkson
Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Clarkson
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Tencent Music Stock Outshines Spotify as China’s Music Giant
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Engines to AI: Cummins’ Surprising Growth Driver
Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.