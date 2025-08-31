Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Trading 0.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.04 and last traded at $49.04. 65 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarkson presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Clarkson alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CKNHF

Clarkson Price Performance

About Clarkson

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.83.

(Get Free Report)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.