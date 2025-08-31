Visionary (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Visionary Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GV – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.62. 32,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,313,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Visionary Stock Down 0.6%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Visionary Company Profile

Visionary Holdings Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

