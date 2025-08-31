AmeriCann (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Trading 120,000% Higher – Still a Buy?

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 120,000% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 7,950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 25,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

AmeriCann, Inc designs, develops, leases, and operates cannabis cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in the United States. The company engages in the product manufacturing and greenhouse cultivation facilities for licensed cannabis business. Its flagship project is the Massachusetts Cannabis Center that is developed on a 52-acre parcel of land located in Freetown, southeastern Massachusetts.

