Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.43 and last traded at $31.43. Approximately 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.68.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Trading Down 0.6%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 million, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Small Cap US Equity Select ETF stock. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp owned 2.37% of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Small Cap US Equity Select ETF

The First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of small-cap US equities. RNSC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

