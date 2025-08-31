Energean (LON:ENOG) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Should You Buy?

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 958 ($12.94) and last traded at GBX 954.50 ($12.89). Approximately 140,805 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 513,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 942 ($12.72).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Energean from GBX 920 to GBX 940 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 940.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 925.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 903.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.55. The firm has a market cap of £1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 945.05 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, insider Panagiotis Benos sold 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 895, for a total value of £14,320,000. Insiders own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

