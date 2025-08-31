Golden Tag Resources (CVE:GOG) Stock Price Up 10% – Still a Buy?

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (CVE:GOG – Get Free Report) shares rose 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 23,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 109,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Golden Tag Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 74.82 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.16.

About Golden Tag Resources

Golden Tag Resources Ltd., a mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, zinc, copper, lead, and gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the San Diego property that consists of 4 mining concessions covering an area of 91.65 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

