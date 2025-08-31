Euronext (EPA:ENX) Trading Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Euronext (EPA:ENX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as €140.60 ($163.49) and last traded at €141.60 ($164.65). Approximately 84,586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 128,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at €142.60 ($165.81).

Euronext Trading Down 0.4%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €144.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €138.81.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

