Linde PLC $LIN Shares Bought by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Linde accounts for 1.3% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the sale, the director owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.63.

View Our Latest Report on LIN

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $478.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $487.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.