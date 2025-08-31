Energy Income Partners LLC Purchases 21,164 Shares of CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 632,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,164 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $47,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMS. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 285.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in CMS Energy by 167.3% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.74. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $63.97 and a 1 year high of $76.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 12.76%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. CMS Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.540-3.600 EPS. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 68,036 shares in the company, valued at $5,008,810.32. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

