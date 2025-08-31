Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 17,817 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 63.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,817 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in S&P Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 74,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,130,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,379,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.69.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $548.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $538.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.66.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 29.54%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

