ICW Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK stock opened at $184.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.02 and a 1-year high of $198.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.03. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AMETEK from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Melius Research raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Melius cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

