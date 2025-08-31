IES Holdings, Inc. $IESC Position Increased by Apis Capital Advisors LLC

Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,860 shares during the period. IES comprises approximately 3.0% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IES were worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of IES by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IES by 162.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its holdings in IES by 127.6% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in IES by 22.7% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get IES alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th.

Insider Transactions at IES

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 35,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total transaction of $13,017,861.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 10,856,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,005,316.80. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 98,656 shares of company stock valued at $32,263,523 in the last ninety days. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IES Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of IESC opened at $349.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.83. IES Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.89 and a fifty-two week high of $370.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.85.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.40. IES had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 8.15%.The company had revenue of $890.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.00 million.

About IES

(Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.