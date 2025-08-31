Apis Capital Advisors LLC Has $18.82 Million Position in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. SharkNinja comprises approximately 9.1% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SharkNinja worth $18,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SN. Greenvale Capital LLP purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter worth about $73,020,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the first quarter worth about $21,336,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of SharkNinja by 50.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 591,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,375,000 after purchasing an additional 198,873 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP increased its position in shares of SharkNinja by 491.1% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 236,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,721,000 after purchasing an additional 196,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

SharkNinja stock opened at $117.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SharkNinja, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $128.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 8.82%.The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. SharkNinja has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SharkNinja from $108.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded SharkNinja from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised SharkNinja from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.86.

About SharkNinja

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Further Reading

