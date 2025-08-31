Docebo Inc. $DCBO Shares Bought by Warburg Pincus LLC

Warburg Pincus LLC lifted its position in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,630,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,840 shares during the quarter. Docebo accounts for 8.0% of Warburg Pincus LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Warburg Pincus LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Docebo worth $104,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Path Partners LP raised its stake in Docebo by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 901,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,884,000 after buying an additional 161,519 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Docebo by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 381,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after buying an additional 58,702 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Docebo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 343,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Docebo by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 34,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrier Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrier Capital Management LLC now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Stock Down 0.4%

Docebo stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. Docebo Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCBO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Docebo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Docebo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Docebo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Docebo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

Docebo Profile

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

