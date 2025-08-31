Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 76,321 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 52.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 222,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,321 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $13,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $47.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.74. The company has a market cap of $96.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.36. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Daiwa America lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

